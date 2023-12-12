For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mason scores 20, Texas State routs Jarvis Christian 107-58

Jordan Mason scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures and Texas State rolled to a 107-58 victory over Jarvis Christian
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures and Texas State rolled to a 107-58 victory over Jarvis Christian on Monday night.

Mason added six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bobcats (4-5). Dylan Dawson and reserve Elijah Tate scored 13 apiece. Brandon Love and reserve Dontae Horne added 12 points each. Josh O'Garro pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chris Nix contributed 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Freshman reserve Michael Wynn had 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Jorden Clark scored 10.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

One person dead and another injured in single vehicle wreck in Lufkin
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
911 service restored in Lufkin
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in Austin, on June 2, 2023.
Gov. Abbott endorses opponents of East Texas lawmakers who voted against school vouchers

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS