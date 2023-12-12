Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24. They say her safety and the circumstances under which she went missing are unknown. Her family is concerned for her safety and are working to make sure she is located, the sheriff’s office said.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and asks that anyone with information concerning Sheryl Reid’s whereabouts, to please contact Lt. Craig Finegan with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-329-9028.

