Some East Texans experiencing shipping delays amid post office holiday rush

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -With the holiday season comes a surge in holiday deliveries. However, along with the rush, East Texans tell us they’re experiencing delays and, in some cases, misdelivered packages.

Longview resident Gayle Wooldridge says it first started with six lost Amazon packages delivered by USPS last Christmas season. This year, she’s seeing the same trend again.

“You know, and I don’t want to be the one on Christmas to have to tell my grandkids. Your gift got lost. You’re going to have to wait on it.”

So far, Wooldridge has been able to get her items refunded through Amazon; however, amid the rush, hearing back from her local post office has been rough this year.

“I’ve already lost two packages. One of them had three gifts in it. The other one had only had one.”

Her experience was followed by several other East Texans on Facebook, who shared in a post that they too had recently experienced issues. Postal service workers joining the conversation in the comment section sharing that they are trying, saying quote “Christmas is rough.”

To help with the holiday spike, Tyler Postmaster Mike Arrambidez says USPS tries to hire more staff and improve tech equipment prior to the holiday season. However, because of the volume of orders they get around this time, he says delays can sometimes be expected.

“Right now, in the Tyler area, in the surrounding areas, we are receiving anywhere from 300 packages per route, which is more than normal. It’s about 200 more than we usually get on a daily basis.”

For bigger problems like lost packages or misdelivered items, he advises that people report their problems as soon as they can.

“Call your local post office or you can call one 800, ask USPS or go to the USPS.Com and report that so we can investigate as to why you didn’t get it or what the situation was. "

From there he said USPS can talk to either plant partners, carriers or clerks to try and get issues resolved.

For anyone still needing to ship items to arrive before Christmas day, you can do USPS Ground Advantage until December 16. By December 20, you’re advised to do priority mail. The cut-off date is going to be December 21, after that you’ll have to do Priority Mail Express.

