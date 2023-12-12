Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to yet another cold start this Tuesday with morning lows ranging from the lower 30s to near 40 degrees. While not AS frigid as yesterday, still be sure you and the kiddos are bundled up! Thankfully, we will also see a better warm up this afternoon thanks to southeasterly winds with a little better “gusto” than yesterday, leading to highs in a range of lower to middle 60s. Dry and mild weather will continue for Wednesday and Thursday, then conditions finally shake up once again as our next upper-level disturbance arrives early Friday. This new disturbance is what we call a “cut off low” which will slowly meander southeast toward Texas over the next few days. Once here, our low will steadily push east through the Lone Star State, tapping into Pacific and Gulf of Mexico moisture and developing widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across East Texas through the second half of Friday, Friday night, and most of Saturday before skies dry out before sunrise Sunday morning. Estimated rainfall totals look to range anywhere from .10″-1.50″+ depending on where some of our heavier steady rainfall can track. It is important to point out how bad drought conditions still are across parts of Deep East Texas, so any decent soaking rains will certainly be appreciated greatly. With rains ending very, very early Sunday, expect a dry second half of the weekend with cool PM temps in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

