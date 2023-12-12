For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Victim identified in 37-year-old Montgomery County homicide

File - Cold Case
File - Cold Case(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a new revelation Monday in a decades-old crime.

Thanks to new DNA technology and the determination of cold case detectives, a victim has been identified in a 37-year-old homicide.

1986

On Aug. 3, 1986, the body was discovered at Crater Lake near FM 3083 and Exxon Road in the Conroe area. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded and pulled the body out of the water. An autopsy revealed the unidentified man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

2015

In 2015, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detectives exhumed the remains to obtain DNA for a database of DNA profiles. This was completed but they were unable to identify the body.

2023

After significant advancements in DNA technology, detectives exhumed the remains a second time in May 2023. This time, they successfully got more DNA and began conducting a genealogy assessment. A possible Family member was found in California, and they voluntarily gave a DNA sample to the lab.

In October 2023, the lab confirmed the family match. The remains were positively identified as Clarence Lynn Wilson of Texas City. He was 34 years old in 1886.

The homicide investigation into Wilson’s case is ongoing. If you knew Wilson or have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Squad at 936-760-5820 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
One person dead and another injured in single vehicle wreck in Lufkin
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County

Latest News

The holiday season brings many festive decorations and treats, but veterinarians want to...
Lufkin veterinarian urges pet owners to be aware of toxic decorations
East Texas postmaster gives advice for missing, delayed packages
East Texas postmaster gives advice for missing, delayed packages
“We were frustrated the governor would not consider anything about school pay raises and for...
Gov. Abbott endorses opponents of East Texas lawmakers who voted against school vouchers
Longview ISD plans to use grant funds for high school health clinic
Longview ISD plans to use grant funds for high school health clinic
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville