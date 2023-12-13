12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 2 tasty cookie recipes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On the second day of our Christmas recipes countdown, we are sharing two great and simple-to-make cookie recipes for you to enjoy. One of them, the macaroons, includes no gluten, for those who need that.

I love to make these coconut macaroons during holidays all year long; you can make cookies with them and fill them with any holiday-related candy or filling. Or, use a jam filling in the center to make macaroon thumbprints! If you prefer, skip the filling and drizzle them with melted chocolate when they’re cooled. Fantastic!

Coconut macaroons with candied cherries

2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 large egg white

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 1/2 cups sweetened coconut

Red and green candied cherries

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, egg white, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir until combined.

3. Using a cookie scoop or spoon, scoop up about 2 or 3 tablespoons of the dough and place the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Press down the center with your thumb.

4. Bake cookies for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and press a cherry into the center of each one. Bake for about 10 more minutes, or until golden brown.

Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for about 5 minutes or until they are firm and set. Remove with a spatula onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.

Holiday macaroons with dried cherries by Mama Steph

These delicious cookies have the best chewy texture and mint-touched flavor. Enjoy!

Chocolate mint crinkles by Mama Steph

1 box Devil’s Food Cake Mix

1 cup chopped Andes Mint Candies, chopped (or use Andes Mint baking chips)

½ cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the powdered sugar.

Mix for a minute with a hand mixer.

To make large cookies, use a 2-ounce scoop, which will yield a dozen cookies.

Drop a scoop of dough into the bowl of powdered sugar, and then place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

