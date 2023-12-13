For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will be giving remarks Wednesday at a White House meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The council includes executive leaders from private sector and government who advise the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors.

Biden’s remarks come on the same day the House is planning a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into him, and the same day his son Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena, saying he’ll only speak in an open hearing and not behind closed doors.

It’s not known if the president will talk about these developments.

Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Peter Park, 17, has made legal history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California...
Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting