Carthage cookie artist set to compete on Food Network Thursday

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s episode of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on the Food Network.

She started her business in 2019 after being inspired by an episode of show. And after perfecting her techniques, growing her brand on social media, and winning a few state competitions, Food Network contacted her to apply as a contestant on the show.

“I really wanted to do it to prove to myself that I could do it. It’s kind of a rite of passage for ‘cookiers.’ That’s what we call ourselves, cookie artists. And have that full circle moment, because this is how I started making cookies, was watching the show.” said Bagley.

Bagley made her way to California and competed against three other bakers for the prize of $10,000.

“It’s very fun. There are two rounds. They are very intense, they are on a time limit. If you make it to the second round, you have to build a three-dimensional cookie structure. We had a lot of fun. I competed against some really talented bakers and artists.”

Although Bagley says the competition was stressful along with it’s high-intensity, she says it was truly an experience she would not take for granted.

“The whole thing was a big goal of mine and to have been able to reach that goal, I can’t really explain the feeling especially without crying because it’s like one of those moments that doesn’t happen often. So I’m very thankful for the experience.”

You can catch Madison Bagley this Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

And if you would like to learn a few techniques from the cookie artist, Bagely will also be teaching a cookie class at the Marshall Mercantile on December 18 at 6 p.m.

