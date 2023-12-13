For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Peter Park, 17, has made legal history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California...
Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville

Latest News

A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023....
Safer eyedrops will require new FDA powers and resources, experts say
The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler but voted 4-1 Tuesday...
School board calls for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder
Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago.
Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
Ambush kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive