Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell

Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County North Jail(JD Conte)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano reports that an inmate in the county jail was found unresponsive Tuesday.

According to Cerliano, North Jail Facility staff were conducting observation floor walks when a 64-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff and jail medical staff immediately began lifesaving procedures on the inmate. He was then taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cerliano said his office has reported the death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and the Texas Rangers were notified so they can conduct the customary investigation.

He said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. His name is being withheld while the sheriff’s office notifies next of kin.

