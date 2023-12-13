For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental

The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.(MarTeres on Facebook)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The fire marshal has concluded their investigation into a fire that destroyed a beloved and historic tea room.

Joe Burton, fire marshal for the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, said that the fire that destroyed MarTeres Tea Room has been ruled as accidental. It was determined that the fire began at an electrical outlet inside of a cabinet in the kitchen.

MarTeres Tearoom, which had been in business under several owners for just over 20 years, was destroyed on Thursday, Nov. 30. The house was originally built in 1929.

(KTRE)

Previous reporting:

MarTeres Tea Room in Hudson burns

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection
Peter Park, 17, has made legal history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California...
Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam

Latest News

Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: More clouds than sun today with cool to mild PM temperatures
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection
New Longview Police Department Building opens doors to public
New Longview Police Department building opens doors to public