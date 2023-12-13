Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The fire marshal has concluded their investigation into a fire that destroyed a beloved and historic tea room.

Joe Burton, fire marshal for the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, said that the fire that destroyed MarTeres Tea Room has been ruled as accidental. It was determined that the fire began at an electrical outlet inside of a cabinet in the kitchen.

MarTeres Tearoom, which had been in business under several owners for just over 20 years, was destroyed on Thursday, Nov. 30. The house was originally built in 1929.

(KTRE)

Previous reporting:

MarTeres Tea Room in Hudson burns

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.