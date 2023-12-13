Longtime Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mike Mathis, longtime announcer for Lufkin rodeos, has died.

An obituary for the East Texas broadcast icon said Mathis has “left a profound void,” and his voice resonated with audiences and colleagues alike. Mathis was in Las Vegas recently, the obituary said, where the National Finals Rodeo is being held.

“Mike Mathis will be forever missed, but his voice, spirit, and the joy he brought to countless moments, will resonate in our hearts,” the obituary said.

To read the full obituary, click here.

Previous reporting on Mike Mathis:

