For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Longtime Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away(WLBT)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mike Mathis, longtime announcer for Lufkin rodeos, has died.

An obituary for the East Texas broadcast icon said Mathis has “left a profound void,” and his voice resonated with audiences and colleagues alike. Mathis was in Las Vegas recently, the obituary said, where the National Finals Rodeo is being held.

“Mike Mathis will be forever missed, but his voice, spirit, and the joy he brought to countless moments, will resonate in our hearts,” the obituary said.

To read the full obituary, click here.

Previous reporting on Mike Mathis:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun

Latest News

The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: More clouds than sun today with cool to mild PM temperatures
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed