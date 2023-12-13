Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen named Jayla Carter.

Jayla is a Black female with a medium complexion, 5′6, 240 pounds, with short, curly copper-colored hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and tan pants and had a black backpack.

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.

Though Jayla’s phone does not currently have service, within the last day or two, she connected to Wi-Fi and messaged her family, asking for money through CashApp. Police say Jayla has run away previously. In previous incidents, she was found 20 minutes to two hours from home, according to her family.

Police also say that Jayla does have connections to the Crowley, Louisiana area.

Anyone with information on Jayla’s location should call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639tips.com if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police added, “And Jayla, if you’re reading this, your family is worried about you. They love you and want you back home as soon as possible.”

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say. (Lufkin Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.