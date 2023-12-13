Our next storm system will ramp up our rain chances as we close out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our skies got a makeover today due to increasing clouds streaming overhead, blocking out the sun and keeping us on the cool side all day long.

Our next storm system will bring rain to much of central, north, and west Texas tonight and during the day on Thursday before the wet weather then sets its sights on our part of the state by Friday.

With our surface winds generally out of the east-northeast for the latter part of the week, we will avoid any kind of notable warm-up. Instead, we will keep the trend going of chilly mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but comfortable, afternoons with highs in the lower 60′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Eventually, the western upper-low will begin to advance to the east and move through Texas by the end of the week. This will increase our rain chances to the likely category for Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts look to be generous, but not excessive, with around one-to-two inches likely to fall from Friday evening through midday Saturday. Hopefully, this end of week rain event will help ease the drought situation, especially in areas around Jasper, Newton, and Sabine counties who remain in the worst drought category possible.

Once skies clear out by Sunday, more cool, northerly winds will filter in chilly temperatures, keeping sweater weather going into next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.