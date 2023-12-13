Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County District Attorneys Office presented to county commissioners on Tuesday morning a suggestion to remove a position that had been vacant.

As of Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Jones said he has four prosecutors that will take on extra workload.

“We’re trying a lot of cases in front of juries and judges and we’re moving a lot of cases, and they’re able to keep up,” Jones said.

He said the DA’s office opened a fifth prosecutor position to screen only incoming cases.

“We can move cases a lot more quickly if we could allow the prosecutors in the courtroom,” Jones explained.

SB22 passed this year’s legislation, providing grant money to rural counties aimed to supplement law enforcement and prosecutors staff salaries.

Jones said county prosecutor offices received $275,000 that would be used towards prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates.

“We could only use the money for either create those positions or better fund them,” said Jones.

Jones said at the start of the COVID pandemic, the DA office had 850 cases sitting on the docket, and in January 2022, after courtrooms re-opened, they had over 1,200.

Last year, county commissioners approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a fourth prosecutor position.

Still, Jones said it took more than a year to fill in, due to a lack of qualified applicants.

“We had this open position and it was funded but we couldn’t find anybody.”

Jones said the fifth position was filled this year but that person stayed only for one month.

He explained instead of competing statewide for another prosecutor and avoiding leaving the position vacant for long periods, the grant money from SB22 will be distributed to existing prosecutor positions. He said that doing so helps retain staff.

“You want to be able to reward those individuals that do stick around, that are here for the right reasons, that want to make a difference, a positive impact, do good and work hard,” said Jones.

