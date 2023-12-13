Wednesday's Weather: More clouds than sun today with cool to mild PM temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday is off to a cold start with temperatures in the middle 30s and lower 40s. A chilly start for sure, but certainly better than the 20s we saw on Monday! Skies are set to remain partly to mostly cloudy for the majority of the day which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Expect highs to sit near 60 degrees with a calm easterly wind blowing around 5 to 10 miles per hour. We’ll stay dry on Thursday as well, then rain becomes likely on Friday as our next upper-level disturbance moves overhead. Friday morning will start off with a few showers across our westernmost counties, but rain coverage will quickly increase throughout the day, offering the chance for a few thunderstorms as well as periods of heavier rainfall at times. Scattered rain remains likely Friday night and into very early Saturday, then skies trend mostly dry throughout the remainder of the day minus a stray shower or two across our easternmost counties. Cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will lead to fairly cool PM temperatures on Saturday with highs for most only reaching into the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine returns later on Sunday and we’ll be back to near 60 degrees by Monday afternoon.

