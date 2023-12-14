HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Malakoff Tigers are headed to a state playoff game on Thursday, and at least one court is closing for the afternoon to support the student athletes.

Judge R. Scott McKee announced on Facebook that due to the state championship game between Malakoff and the Franklin Lions, all cases on the afternoon docket have been rescheduled to a later date.

McKee ended with a supportive, “Go Tigers!”

392nd District Court in Henderson County cancels all afternoon cases for Malakoff state playoff game (Judge R. Scott Mckee on Facebook)

