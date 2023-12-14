For Your Service
392nd District Court in Henderson County cancels all afternoon cases for Malakoff state playoff game

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Malakoff Tigers are headed to a state playoff game on Thursday, and at least one court is closing for the afternoon to support the student athletes.

Judge R. Scott McKee announced on Facebook that due to the state championship game between Malakoff and the Franklin Lions, all cases on the afternoon docket have been rescheduled to a later date.

McKee ended with a supportive, “Go Tigers!”

