Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies from this morning turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid and upper 60s for highs, cooling into the 50s this evening. Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s. Rain will return to East Texas by Friday afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight hours. By Saturday morning the rain will be moving out and we’ll see some clearing of clouds through the day. Temperatures will continue to run close to normal for mid-December through the weekend into next week, with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s, and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Legendary Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection

