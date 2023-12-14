Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies from this morning turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid and upper 60s for highs, cooling into the 50s this evening. Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s. Rain will return to East Texas by Friday afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight hours. By Saturday morning the rain will be moving out and we’ll see some clearing of clouds through the day. Temperatures will continue to run close to normal for mid-December through the weekend into next week, with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s, and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

