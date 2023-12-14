A Better East Texas: What declining toy sales mean for the next generation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It is the Christmas holiday season, and you don’t have to be an economic expert to see that people are spending, traffic is building along major roadways in east Texas, and most all is good, right?

Well, maybe not everything is building positively. It is hard to fathom that toy makers are having a difficult year, but they are. Recent news from Hasbro is disappointing as the company made the announcement that they were laying off 20 percent of their workforce. Now, this is the Hasbro that is behind iconic brands such as Play-Doh, Nerf, Transformers and others.

The pandemic caused a boom for toy manufacturers, but since then, sales have been declining rapidly. Hasbro did say they would focus on fewer brands and put priority on gaming and digital. Which means those areas are probably showing some growth. So, declining legacy brands and toys and growing digital. Perhaps this is a symptom of something that should concern us all.

While kids love to be in front of a gaming screen, are we allowing them to slip into lethargy when they should be active and moving? Organizations like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, sports leagues and other groups that require some movement are always available but it will take some discipline from families and balancing screen time with actual activity.

So when it comes to gifts this year and beyond, perhaps the best present is a little dirt between our toes and under our fingernails, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

