Chapel Hill sends football team off to state championship

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Bulldogs are on their way to the state championship, and everyone was pretty happy about it at the huge Chapel Hill football team sendoff.

Initially, it was pretty low key as players and coaches packed their things on buses. Chapel Hill Head Football Coach Jeff Riordan was sporting a little Christmas cheer in the form of a Cowboys Santa hat. They’re heading out the day before the big game, but they’re still preparing.

“We’ll get a last practice in at an indoor in Dallas at Highland Park. It’ll be our last walk through before we get our mind focused and locked in on the game,” Riordan said.

And, as the players headed back to the fieldhouse, the signs, along with the fans, began to appear. Chapel Hill corner back Braylon Dean’s mom Sabrina Dean was one of the people to show up.

“Well, this is exciting for me. First of all because his birthday is tomorrow, for the state championship,” Sabrina said.

“I think this sendoff this morning’s going to be awesome. We go the elementary campus and get to see all the little Bulldog fans as we leave out of town,” Riordan said.

Then things really picked up, and one sign was pretty eye catching.

“I’m an art teacher. Art loves football!” said Chapel Hill art teacher Kimberly Taylor.

“You know, the last two years we made it to the state finals, the state semi-finals was seconds away. The only way to be any better was to get to the state championship game, and that was the goal. From the get-go, it was to get to this game,” Riordan said.

And what was Sabrina’s second reason to be excited for the win?

“If they win, that would be three state championships in the family. Daddy won in ‘89. His brother won in 2011. And then, it would be him for 2023, so that would be a very special occasion,” Sabrina said.

There were a few in the parking lot who felt the same.

“You know, I saw a tweet yesterday where maintenance was putting up a sign that said the last Bulldog in town turn out the lights,” Riordan said.

But, the party’s not over. These folks hope it lasts all year.

The 4A District 1 game is Friday at 11 a.m. at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Chapel Hill High School Head Football Coach Jeff Riordan about heading to the state championship against Anna at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.