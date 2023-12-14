For Your Service
Emmy Award-winning series ‘The Texas Bucket List’ visiting Waco’s Stanton Studios

(The Texas Bucket List)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emmy Award-winning TV series “The Texas Bucket List” is making its way to Waco this weekend.

Each week, host Shane McAuliffe sets out to highlight places around Texas that they believe people should experience.

This week McAuliffe is taking his show to Waco to visit the family-owned business Stanton Studios.

Located just north of Waco, Stanton Studios, started in 1979, specializes in art made from glass, wood and metal.

Typically, the studio is closed to the public and does projects locally.

However, each year the studio opens their doors starting from October until December to allow people to come and make their own custom Christmas ornaments.

Anyone interested in watching the episode can do so this Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KWTX.

