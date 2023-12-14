Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

For Your Service
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

