Nacogdoches authorities confiscate evidence from 7 gambling locations
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities searched seven gambling establishments as part of a joint effort between the police department and sheriff’s office.
The Nacogdoches Police Department announced that authorities had served seven warrants simultaneously at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Numerous gambling instruments were confiscated, police said, with the intention to slow the promotion of illegal gambling within the Nacogdoches community.
