For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches authorities confiscate evidence from 7 gambling locations

(WCTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities searched seven gambling establishments as part of a joint effort between the police department and sheriff’s office.

The Nacogdoches Police Department announced that authorities had served seven warrants simultaneously at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Numerous gambling instruments were confiscated, police said, with the intention to slow the promotion of illegal gambling within the Nacogdoches community.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Legendary Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection

Latest News

A Coston Elementary fifth grader organized a sock drive to provide socks for homeless people....
WebXtra: Lufkin grade-schooler gathers sock donations for homeless people
A Coston Elementary fifth grader organized a sock drive to provide socks for homeless people....
WebXtra: Lufkin grade-schooler gathers sock donations for homeless people
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday's Weather: Fair mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures today
The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar