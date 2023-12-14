Nacogdoches park upgrades, Maroney Park playground repairs underway

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Upgrades are underway for parks in Nacogdoches.

“Maroney Playground is back open for the most part,” said City of Nacogdoches community services interim director Jessica Sowell.

Two months after a fire broke out at the Maroney Park playground, Sowell said the Lowe’s Hero Project and the city’s parks department worked on demolishing the burned section last week.

While the section is closed off, visitors can use the unaffected area of the playground.

Sowell said the Parks Advisory Board favored using similar wooden material for the rebuild and is beginning the search for a contractor to, “start looking at those plans, seeing what needs to be reimagined a little bit and then start the construction later on.”

In November, voters passed a $2.2 million bond to improve city park facilities and playground equipment.

“We’re trying to upgrade the features to where you have playgrounds, walkways, and public restrooms,” said Sowell.

Sowell explained the projects have been in the works for several years in the capital improvement plan, approaching one project a year at a time.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to do all these things kind of at once to really make a big impact to our playground, get them all to code. Kind of get them to normal, more modern standards. We’re really excited to see that,” she said.

However, before crews get on the ground, Sowell said the city council will decide on start dates and approve contractor bids.

