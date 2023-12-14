For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus

Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school bus. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio couple says one of their daughters remains hospitalized after she was given an edible while on a school bus.

Desmond Dixon said he received calls from his 8-year-old daughter’s school on Monday after she had passed out.

Dixon and his wife said they believed that their daughter suffered a seizure, something she’s dealt with in the past.

But that opinion changed when he was told that several other kids from the school were also sent to the hospital.

The Dixon couple said three of their daughters ended up all showing similar symptoms, with one remaining at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Dixons believe their kids were given an edible while they were on the bus that contained some marijuana.

Desmond said it was a horrifying experience, finding one of his daughters not moving.

“She was lying on the floor,” Desmond said. “I was worried that she was not moving. She froze for like five or six minutes. I moved her, and she was not blinking or anything. I was so scared.”

The father said the packaging on snacks with THC or marijuana products often looks cartoonish and it needs to change.

“Sometimes it looks like they’re targeting children,” he said. “Come on now, you’ve got cartoon characters on marijuana products? That’s not right.”

The Dixons said they don’t know the exact ingredients of the product their children ingested because the packaging had been thrown away.

The Regeneration Bond Hill School, where the family’s children are registered to attend, has not immediately commented on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Tyler Vape THC Sales Zoning
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ezell Thompson Trial
Maroney Park playground construction in the works, city park improvements
Nacogdoches park upgrades, Maroney Park playground repairs underway
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days