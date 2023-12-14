Rain chances ramp up Friday night, providing east Texas with a nice soaking as we head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We got a nice treat today as the broken cloud deck lifted by lunchtime, leading to a pleasant afternoon filled with sunshine and mild temperatures.

However, this break from the clouds will be transitory since the storm system spinning over New Mexico will quickly bring back the clouds and a likely rain chance late Friday as this low-pressure system advances eastward into the southern plains tomorrow.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as it remains chilly with lows in the upper 40′s.

Friday will start off with some sunshine before thicker clouds arrive late in the afternoon. Our rain odds will be lowered to 40% for the afternoon before ramping up to 80% on Friday evening.

Due to a slightly more northern track of this storm system, it will take the cold front and wet weather a little bit longer to get here than it appeared just one day ago. That means the bulk of the rain will not move into the heart of deep east Texas until the late afternoon, early evening hours. That should lead to most of the day being mainly dry. Just know, though, that once the rainy weather arrives, it will be moderate-to-heavy in nature and will make for a rainy and dreary Friday night throughout the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts look to be generous, but not excessive, with around one inch likely to fall from Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

The bulk of our weekend is looking mainly dry since the wet weather looks to depart the scene shortly after sunrise on Saturday morning. Once skies clear out by Saturday afternoon, more cool, northerly winds will filter in chilly temperatures, keeping sweater weather going through this weekend and much of next week as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

