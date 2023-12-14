Thursday's Weather: Fair mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to chilly temperatures near 40° this Thursday AM with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will partially clear out later today, leading to a fair mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday thanks to the extra sunshine, so anticipate highs for most to climb into the lower to middle 60s this time around! Clouds increase once again tonight and early tomorrow with a few showers possible across our western counties near sunrise. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in coverage as we head later in the day on Friday, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella close and be extra careful on any wet roads. Rain remains likely across ETX Friday night and into very early Saturday morning, then skies gradually clear out from west to east through the first half of the day. Rainfall totals still look to be quite a spread across the area, with some locations likely only receiving a trace to near a quarter of an inch, while some lucky spots could easily crack an inch of rain or more, depending on where our heavier, more steady rainfall tracks during this time frame. Expect a cool and breezy Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Highs sit near 60 degrees on Sunday, then trend a couple degrees warmer for the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine.

