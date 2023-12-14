Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar

(KTRE/KLTV) - Coach Terry Therwhanger and his Timpson Bears scored a huge win over Tolar Wednesday night to win the 2A DI state championship game.

It is their first football state championship in school history, following a 49-7 win over the Tolar Rattlers.

Tolar got the ball first to begin the game, but ended up having to punt the ball away. Timpson took over at their own 17 yard line. The Bears would drive 83 yards in just six plays, capped off by a 43 yard TD pass from Terry Bussey to Colton Carroll to give Timpson a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter. That would be the only score of the quarter, as both teams would exchange punts on their next possessions.

Following a great punt by the Rattlers, Timpson would begin their first drive of the second quarter at their own three yard line. Terry Bussey would hit Dacorian Johnson on the slant route and Johnson would be off to the races. 97 yards for a touchdown and the Bears go up 14-0. That pass is the longest TD pass in UIL Championship history.

Timpson and Tolar would end their next drives in punts, including another great punt by Tolar that pinned Timpson back at their own four-yard line. Bussey would rush for three yards on the first play of the drive, and the next rush by Bussey would be the longest TD run in 2A Championship history. 93 yards for Terry Bussey, and the Bears would extend their lead to 21-0 at halftime. The Bears averaged 17 yards a play in the first half.

The Tolar Rattlers would kick an onside kick to begin the second half, and they recovered it to take over possession. The Rattlers would go 43 yards in 10 plays and QB Isaac Blessing would run it in from one yard out for Tolar’s lone TD of the ballgame to make the score 21-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Timpson’s Amari Bruton would take the kickoff 78 yards for a TD to give Timpson a 28-7 lead with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. On the next drive for Tolar, Timpson’s Nate Scourton would intercept the pass and return it 49 yards to the six-yard line. That would set up a six-yard rushing TD for Terry Bussey, and the Bears extend out to a 35-7 lead with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

Next drive for the Bears, and Terry Bussey would find Dacorian Johnson again for a 44 yard TD pass and the Bears go up 42-7. In the fourth quarter, Timpson would add one more TD after Terry Bussey finds Amari Bruton for a 37 yard TD pass and that would be all the Timpson Bears needed to secure their first State Championship in school history. Timpson defeats Tolar 49-7 in the 2A D1 State Championship Game.

Terry Bussey would win offensive MVP as he threw for 311 yards, rushed for 155 and scored six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). Tyler Lane would win defensive MVP for the Bears.

Terry Bussey wins MVP for his outstanding offensive performance. (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

