For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Timpson Bears win first-ever state championship

The Timpson Bears, with a score of 49-7, won their first ever state championship game Wednesday night. Here’s how it went down.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, with a score of 49-7, won their first ever state championship game Wednesday night. Here’s how it went down.

The Tolar Rattlers found out quickly all they need to know about the Timpson Bears. In their opening drive, Bears superstar QB Terry Bussey delivered the ball to Colton Carroll on second and two from Tolar’s 43 for the touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

“It’s been a long time coming, everybody here’s been putting in the work day in and day out since the summer of our freshman years. Thank God for allowing us to be in this position we’re in right now man,” Bussey said.

“I just felt like we had some stuff, I mean; I didn’t think they’d face somebody with our speed and our quickness. And we had to combat their size and stuff somehow, and that’s the way we been doing it all year, so we felt like there was some things there for us to have success. Luckily, it all worked out for us,” coach Kerry Therwanger said.

In the second half, it was much more of Bussey and the Timpson Bears as Tolar was not match for the iconic East Texas team that would go on to win their first state championship.

“It was after three long years we finally did it. I started to cry; I started going to my coaches my teammates. It’s just a happy feeling, it’s like a dream,” linebacker Terry Lane said.

With four East Texas teams playing for a state championship, it’s one down, three more to go. Malakoff has a 3 p.m. match at the AT&T Stadium Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Legendary Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection

Latest News

The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
PHOTOS: The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history following a 49-7 win over the Tolar Rattlers.
WATCH: Sports Director Michael Coleman checks in from the Timpson vs Tolar game
WATCH: Sports Director Michael Coleman checks in from the Timpson vs Tolar game
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar