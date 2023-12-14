For Your Service
WebXtra: Lufkin grade-schooler gathers sock donations for homeless people

A Coston Elementary fifth grader organized a sock drive to provide socks for homeless people. The socks were donated to Godtel Ministries in Lufkin.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Coston Elementary fifth grader organized a sock drive to provide socks for homeless people.

The socks were donated to Godtel Ministries in Lufkin.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Coston Elementary 5th grade student council president, Emerson Villanuea on what inspired him to start the sock drive.

