Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy/mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon as we see showers moving into the area. There is a likely (80-90%) chance for rain across East Texas for today/tonight, but severe weather is not expected. For some, we started the day with sunshine, but you can expect the clouds to build this afternoon ahead of the rain. Temperatures today will vary across the area, some locations could be near 70-degrees today, while others will only be in the 50s and low 60s. Rain will continue this evening and tonight, clearing overnight. Saturday we’ll see skies clear and temperatures peaking in the upper 50s. Temperatures stay cool but close to seasonal norms for the weekend and early next week, by the end of next week we’ll see a return to above normal temperatures. Once our rain clears out tonight, we’ll stay dry through the middle of next week as well.

