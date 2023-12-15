For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy with rain today. Highs ranging from the 50s to the low 70s.
Mostly cloudy with rain today. Highs ranging from the 50s to the low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy/mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon as we see showers moving into the area. There is a likely (80-90%) chance for rain across East Texas for today/tonight, but severe weather is not expected. For some, we started the day with sunshine, but you can expect the clouds to build this afternoon ahead of the rain. Temperatures today will vary across the area, some locations could be near 70-degrees today, while others will only be in the 50s and low 60s. Rain will continue this evening and tonight, clearing overnight. Saturday we’ll see skies clear and temperatures peaking in the upper 50s. Temperatures stay cool but close to seasonal norms for the weekend and early next week, by the end of next week we’ll see a return to above normal temperatures. Once our rain clears out tonight, we’ll stay dry through the middle of next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Legendary Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies
Nacogdoches authorities confiscate evidence from 7 gambling locations
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun

Latest News

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-15-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Rain chances ramp up Friday night, providing east Texas with a nice soaking as we head into the weekend