A chilly, rainy night on deck for the Piney Woods before we dry out this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be a wet Friday evening and Friday night across the Piney Woods of deep east Texas as a slow-moving cold front combines with an upper level disturbance to generate widespread rains.

The bulk of the rain will overspread our part of the state in the next few hours, making for a chilly, wet night in east Texas. Some of the rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times, making for some tough driving conditions, especially at night.

Rainfall amounts look to be generous, but not excessive, with around one-half to as much as one inch likely to fall from Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

Behind the cold frontal passage this evening, our winds will shift back to the north, leading to cooler air moving in as we wake-up to temperatures around 50-degrees by Saturday morning.

Due to the timing of this storm system, our weekend is looking mainly rain-free once we get into the mid-morning hours on Saturday.

Saturday will feature morning clouds giving way to partial clearing of our skies by the afternoon with cool breezes and highs in the upper 50′s to near 60-degrees.

With skies clearing out Saturday night, we will be in store for a cold night with wake-up temperatures on Sunday morning in the upper 30′s.

Sunday will be filled with blue skies galore and highs in the lower 60′s, which is right on par for where we should be in the middle of December.

The early part of next week will feature cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

The return of southeasterly winds by the middle of the week will lead to a modest warming trend and more clouds streaming back into our part of the state from Wednesday through Friday.

By the time we get toward Friday and the end of next week, the upper level winds will shift course, leading to disturbances tracking in our direction, bringing back rain chances to close out the week.

