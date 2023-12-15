Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists revealed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been announced.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon, naming five players:

Jonathon Brooks -- RB, Texas

Ollie Gordon, II -- RB, Oklahoma State

Jalen Milroe -- QB, Alabama

Kaidon Salter -- QB, Liberty

Ashton Jeanty -- RB, Boise State

The winner will be announced on Jan. 10, 2024, at a banquet and will receive a unique trophy sculpted by artist Ken Bjorge.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is intended to recognize the nation’s college offensive player of the year and to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.