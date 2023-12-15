Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists revealed
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been announced.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon, naming five players:
- Jonathon Brooks -- RB, Texas
- Ollie Gordon, II -- RB, Oklahoma State
- Jalen Milroe -- QB, Alabama
- Kaidon Salter -- QB, Liberty
- Ashton Jeanty -- RB, Boise State
The winner will be announced on Jan. 10, 2024, at a banquet and will receive a unique trophy sculpted by artist Ken Bjorge.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is intended to recognize the nation’s college offensive player of the year and to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.