For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Malakoff coach talks winning championship

The Tigers 14-7 win over Franklin was keyed by what Coach Jamie Driskell said was the play of the night.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Here is what champions look like: Malakoff is joining Timpson in claiming a championship.

“I love it. I love it,” said wide receiver Chaunce Hogg. “You know, I still can’t believe we won, but we pulled through. Us East Texas folks, we want to pull for each other, man. Let’s keep it in East Texas for sure.”

The Tigers 14-7 win over Franklin was keyed by what Coach Jamie Driskell said was the play of the night. The Franklin runner fumbled the ball at the goal line. Talk about a defense that didn’t blink: preserving the precious 7-0 lead.

“Our kids found a way right there,” Driskell said. “We caused that turnover just like we did last week against Brock. Probably the play of the game.”

“That was huge,” said Hogg. “You know, we needed that fumble. We needed them to stop, and we didn’t need them to score because in close games they get momentum, and they’re dangerous like that, so we knew we had to plan to get the offense going and the defense was rolling.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Legendary Lufkin rodeo announcer Mike Mathis dies
Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
Investigators: Fire that destroyed historic Hudson tea room was accidental
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection

Latest News

Pollok Central basketball gets ready for district
Pollok Central basketball teams off to good start
Malakoff Tigers following state victory.
Malakoff Tigers net first-ever state title in win over Franklin
WebXtra: Chapel Hill sends football team off to state championship
Chapel Hill sends football team off to state championship
“Guys who work hard; guys that play well together; guys that are tough and give everything...
Pollok Central basketball teams off to good start