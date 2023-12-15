Malakoff Tigers net first-ever state title in win over Franklin

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Points were at a premium, but the Malakoff Tigers held on to win their first football state championship over the Franklin Lions.

Malakoff’s defense held the Lions to a three and out on their first possession of the game. The Tigers offense then went 77 yards in eight plays, and Mike Jones found Chauncey Hogg for a 32 yard TD pass to give Malakoff a 7-0 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.

Both defenses locked in after that score. Franklin ran 12 plays and got down to the Malakoff six yard line before a fumble into the end zone was recovered by Malakoff, and Franklin remained scoreless. The ensuing drive for the Tigers looked promising as they got into the red zone before giving the football back to Franklin on a turnover on downs.

Franklin was unable to move the sticks on their next drive and punted the ball away to Malakoff. On the first play of the drive, Malakoff fumbled, and Franklin recovered the ball at the Tigers 38 yard line, setting the Lions up with their best starting field position of the afternoon. The Tigers defense held once again and forced a Lion punt.

Malakoff took over possession with 2:26 left in the half and got into Franklin territory, but the drive stalled and at halftime the Tigers led Franklin 7-0.

Malakoff got the ball to begin the second half. The Tigers went 73 yards in six plays and Jones found Hogg again. This time a 41 yard TD pass gave Malakoff a 14-0 lead with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Franklin got the ball back and went 74 yards in 11 plays. The drive was capped off by Jayden Jackson with a five-yard TD run and Franklin got within a score at 14-7 with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

Both defenses continued to play great football as the score remained 14-7 while the game went late into the fourth quarter. Franklin got the ball at their own 49 yard line with 6:37 left in the ballgame. Franklin marched down to the Malakoff 15 yard line. Franklin was forced to go for it on fourth down, and the Tigers defense forced an incomplete pass to get the ball back for the offense. Malakoff ran out the clock and the Tigers defeated the Franklin Lions 14-7 to bring home the 3A D1 state championship.

Jones was named offensive MVP with 243 total yards and two passing touchdowns. Parker Poteete was named defensive MVP with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Parker Poteet with defensive MVP award. (KLTV Staff - Arthur Clayborn)

Mike Jones with offensive MVP award. (KLTV Staff - Arthur Clayborn)

Malakoff Tigers following state victory. (KLTV Staff - Arthur Clayborn)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.