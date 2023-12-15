For Your Service
Nacogdoches non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration giveaway

Stephanie Hess, founder/director of Blessing Bags for NAC, talks about the struggles people within the East Texas community face.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Blessing Bags for NAC is hosting their Christmas Blessings celebration at the Hope Center in Nacogdoches on Saturday. This is a free outreach program to provide food, gifts and other necessities to anyone who needs them.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Stephanie Hess, founder/director of Blessing Bags for NAC and the organizer of the Christmas Blessings Celebration, about the struggles people within the East Texas community face during this time of year and how they’re helping.

