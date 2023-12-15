For Your Service
Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas DPS report gave details on a fatal crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday.

According to the report, Thelia Seelbach, 63, of Nacogdoches, was driving a Honda Pilot north on U.S. 59 near North Stallings Drive around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Behind Seelbach was a Freightliner semi-truck also traveling north. According to the report, Seelbach made an unsafe turn in front of the semi-truck, and was struck as a result.

Seelbach was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was treated on the scene, and their condition was not reported.

