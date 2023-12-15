For Your Service
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has been arrested after a domestic violence assault turned into a kidnapping.

According to a release, officers were called to a home near Southeast 4th Avenue and South Bivins Street on a domestic violence assault that has turned into a kidnapping.

Family members reported the victim was threatened at gunpoint by 31-year-old Tavarus Drone. Drone also hit the victim and pulled her out of a car by her hair.

Officials say Drone then dragged the victim by her hair and forced her into his car and left.

The family reported that this is not the first time an incident like this has happened.

Due to the severity of the assault and concern for the victim’s safety, officers were able to ping Drone’s phone but could not get an exact location.

Officials say multiple leads were followed and locations were checked. The lead detective also obtained a warrant for kidnapping.

After several hours, a location was determined and with cooperation with Donley County and DPS, Drone was located, stopped and arrested on the warrant.

The victim was with Drone and has been safely reunited with her family.

Drone was booked into the Donley County jail on the warrant for kidnapping.

The Violent Crimes unit of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating this case.

