Pollok Central basketball teams off to good start

Pollok Central basketball gets ready for district
Pollok Central basketball gets ready for district(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Pollok Central basketball was busy at practice today. Boys Head Coach Giff Durham talked about his team.

“We’ve got a good little ball club,” he said. “Guys who work hard; guys that play well together; guys that are tough and give everything they’ve got. It’s just a really enjoyable group of young men to coach. We’re heading into district tomorrow.”

He added, “I mean, our goal is we’d love to win the district for sure, make the playoffs. I feel like we have the team that can do that, but every team in our district has a possibility of that. It’s a tough district, and we open up tomorrow with Huntington here at home, a big rival. They will be well prepared and well coached, and I anticipate a real hard-fought, tough ballgame.”

The Lady Dogs basketball team, who are off to a great start, will also be taking on Huntington tomorrow. Head Coach Tony Brown gave his take.

“Yeah, we’re doing good, off to a great start,” he said. “13-3 and 1-1 in district play. We’ve got a young team. We lost quite a bit last year. These girls have been working extremely hard. In my opinion, we are overachieving. It’s been fun. Like I said, we’re off to a great start though.”

Look for both games to be in Pollok tomorrow, beginning with the ladies as early as noon in the Central High Gym.

