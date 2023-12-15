For Your Service
Runaway Lufkin teen found safe

Lufkin police
Lufkin police
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin teen reported missing for over a week has been found safe, police say.

According to a Facebook post from the Lufkin Police Department, 15-year-old Jayla Carter has been found and is safe. The teen had been reported as missing on Wednesday, and was said to have last been seen seven days prior.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days

