Salvation Army of Lufkin ‘adopts’ family in need to provide Christmas gifts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As part of their annual Angel Tree Program, the Salvation Army of Lufkin Board of Directors adopts one family that has been impacted medically as well as financially to surprise with gifts for the holidays.

This year, that family is the Holsts.

“When we adopt a family, we get something for everyone in the family including parents as well and so this year we have chosen this family to get them some additional gifts,” said Salvation Army of Lufkin Corps Officer Captain Jennifer Phillips.

The Holsts are a family of five.

Brenlee, Lane, and Maddox who are 8, 9, and 11, and their adoptive parents Gene and Sylvia. Sylvia, who received the Adopt-A-Family gifts on her family’s behalf, said after almost losing her husband to a stroke, there aren’t enough words to describe how grateful they are for the help.

“I had a lot of pride and I was adamant I was going to do it one way or another if it killed me. So, my daughter told me mom, go down to the salvation army she said I’ll go with you. One thing led to another and here we are,” said Holst.

Phillips said that what they were able to do for the Holsts should be a sign to donors that their donations actually help people in their communities.

“This is the face of who you’re helping when you see those trees and the stories and the testimonies of people’s lives that are being impacted because of the good that people ae doing,” said Phillips.

After getting off work early, Sylvia walks into the Salvation Army of Lufkin to find gifts, each of them selected with her children in mind.

Volunteers join Sylvia and offer to pray over her family.

“Had we not gotten any help it’ll been a little stressful, but in all do honesty, we have each other, we have our home, and we’re happy,” said Holst.

For those looking to make an impact this holiday season, Phillips said that even though their Angel Tree deadline has passed, there are still angel trees around Lufkin waiting to be adopted, that the Salvation Army of Lufkin will accept.

