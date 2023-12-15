Tiny owl perches on officer’s shoulder, poses for photo

From TMX

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KLTV) - An officer walked up to remove what he thought was a rock in the roadway, but instead he met a friendly little owl.

“While on patrol, graveyard officers avoided what they thought was a small rock within the roadway,” a highway patrol officer said. “They immediately turned around to remove the rock and found this little guy just sitting there. One officer bent down and picked up the small creature. The small owl promptly walked up his arm and perched on his shoulder. After posing for this picture, the owl flew away.”

