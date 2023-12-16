Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KTRE) - Apple Springs Independent School District has announced that the girls’ basketball season has come to an early end.

“Due to small participation number and recent injuries, the remainder of the girls varsity basketball season has been suspended,” the district posted. “Taking this approach allows the other district schools to adjust their schedules in a timely manner. It also ensures that our girls will not be subject to UIL sanctions and will be assigned to a new district when realignment occurs in February.”

They added that it was a difficult decision to make but it is inherent in small school interscholastic competition. They stated that they had made similar decisions with other sports, such as football, and it turned out to be beneficial for the program in the long run.

