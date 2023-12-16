Buckeyes bring home 4A D2 State Championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer defense came up big when they needed to, and the Buckeyes brought home the 4A D2 State Championship.

Bellville would strike first this afternoon following a 66-yard TD run by Sam Hranicky, and the Brahmas took an early 7-0 lead with 8:06 left in the first quarter. Gilmer would strike back though. The Buckeyes QB Caden Tennison would find his receiver, Brendan Webb, for the 8-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes tied it up at seven apiece with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

Following a fumble recovery by the Buckeyes, Gilmer’s Tennison punches it in from two yards out and the Buckeyes jumped out to a 14-7 lead with 1:08 remaining in the quarter. Bellville would respond. The Brahmas QB Zach Leuschner hits a 72-yard TD pass to DD Murray for six. The extra point was blocked, and Gilmer held a 14-13 lead with 11:47 left in the first half.

Following an interception by Webb, Gilmer’s offense would go back to work. Will Henderson scurried down the sideline for a 65-yard TD run and with 2:00 left in the first half, the Buckeyes would lead 21-13. The scoring was not finished in the first half though. Bellville’s Sam Hranicky would take it himself 58 yards for a TD and Bellville drew within a point with the score 21-20 in favor of the Buckeyes.

With 41 seconds left in the half, Gilmer’s Tennison finds Ta’Erik Tate for the 69-yard TD pass and at halftime the Buckeyes led Bellville 28-20.

In the third quarter, Bellville would strike again as Corrian Hood ran it in from eight yards out to make the score 28-26. Bellville would attempt a two-point conversion, but the Buckeyes defense would hold, and Gilmer holds onto a two-point lead.

On a fourth down and six for Gilmer with under a minute remaining in the game, the Buckeyes go for it. Will Henderson takes the handoff and breaks a couple of tackles to get the first down and ice the game. The Gilmer Buckeyes win their fourth state championship, defeating Bellville 28-26.

Brandon Webb was named defensive MVP and Will Henderson took home the honors of offensive MVP.

