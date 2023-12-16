Chapel Hill season ends in shutout

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill faced Anna at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, where the Bulldogs’ season came to a close just a little short of the championship.

The 4A Division 1 state championship had everything wrong from the start for the Bulldogs, beginning with the Coyotes opening drive, marching down the field with hardly any resistance from the defense.

“I thought our defense played well in the second half, came out and didn’t give up any points,” said Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan. “We put ourselves in some bad positions early in the game, field-position wise.”

The Bulldogs had an anemic state sheet in the first. Besides having no points, they faced six penalties while Anna had none. They had just two first downs to Anna’s 10.

“I knew early in the first half things just weren’t going our way,” Riordan said. “We don’t do that; we don’t fall start. We don’t get behind the sticks. It put us in some bad situations against a really good defense.”

The high snap contributed to a safety for Anna. They would lead 26-0 at the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs had nowhere to go but up. Chapel Hill would get as close as the goal line but was stopped in the fourth quarter.

“We came out in the second half. I thought we played better football than they did in the second half. We moved the ball over the field, but couldn’t get it into the endzone.”

