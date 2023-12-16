For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76

Led by Garry Clark's 26 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on Friday night
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 26 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76 on Friday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (5-5). Jordan Roberts added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Marion Humphrey was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the way for the Vaqueros (3-8) with 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 12 points and three blocks from JJ Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Lufkin police
Runaway Lufkin teen found safe
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season

Latest News

LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says