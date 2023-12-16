For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60

Led by Dylan Dawson's 23 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 73-60 on Friday night
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dylan Dawson had 23 points in Texas State’s 73-60 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Dawson was 8 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (5-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and added five assists and three steals. Brandon Love shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bearkats (6-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Wilkerson, who finished with 16 points. Souleymane Doumbia added 14 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Lufkin police
Runaway Lufkin teen found safe
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season

Latest News

LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says