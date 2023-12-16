East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Remembering those who have ensured freedom in the United States over the generations was the focus of a solemn event across the country today, as well as in East Texas.

Shiloh Cemetery in White Oak joined locations around the country at the same time with the annual wreath-laying ceremony for national Wreaths Across America Day.

Volunteers and fundraising groups raised money throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest here.

During the ceremony, the names of the veterans were called, and each veteran’s grave was adorned with a wreath.

The mission is to remember, honor, teach and ensure that the memory of those who served our country endures. For organizer Debra Christian, it’s about her family’s heritage as well as remembrance.

