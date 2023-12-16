Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 21 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and unbeaten No. 4 Houston held off Texas A&M 70-66 on Saturday.

Cryer has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, and Sharp has reached double figures in nine of 11 games this season.

Cryer and Sharp combined to score 23 points in the first half on 8-for-17 shooting, including five 3-pointers, as Houston built a 38-23 halftime lead.

Jamal Shead had 12 points and eight assists, and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (11-0), which shot 43% and made 11 3-pointers.

Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead an Aggies’ rally. Texas A&M (7-4) shot 38% from the field, including 9 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Aggies have lost two straight.

Houston led 53-32 with 15½ minutes remaining before the Aggies rallied to tie it at 63 with 1 ½ minutes left. Ja’Vier Francis put Houston ahead with a dunk. Taylor missed a jumper with a minute left and Houston got the rebound. Sharp connected on a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to push the lead to five.

Taylor hit another 3 with 21 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 68-66, and Houston had a violation on an inbounds play with 17 seconds left. Taylor missed a 3, but Henry Coleman III was fouled on the putback attempt with six seconds remaining. He missed both free throws and Roberts got the rebound. Sharp made two free throws with five seconds left to seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies missed a chance for a marquee win ahead of SEC play, which starts Jan. 6 against LSU. The Aggies owned a 21-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Houston: The Cougars picked up another Quad 1 win, according to the NCAA Net rankings. Houston has four Quad 1 wins. Houston snapped a three-game losing streak to the Aggies in the teams’ first meeting since December 2013.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Houston Christian on Friday.

Houston: Hosts Texas State on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball