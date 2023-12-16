For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston’s Stroud to miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week

C
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud will miss Houston’s game against Tennessee on Sunday after sustaining a concussion last week.

The Texans announced Saturday that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game.

Stroud was injured in last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He did not practice all week and coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that he remained in the concussion protocol.

With Stroud out, the Texans (7-6) will look to Davis Mills or Case Keenum to start against the Titans. Mills struggled as the starter for most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games, with 26 starts as the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts against the Titans.

Keenum is an 11-year veteran who has not appeared in a game this season. The 35-year-old's last start came for Cleveland in the final game of the 2021 season, a 21-16 win over Cincinnati.

Stroud’s absence is a big blow for a team trying to remain in contention for a wild-card playoff spot. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and he ranks second in the NFL with 3,631 yards passing and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Lufkin police
Runaway Lufkin teen found safe
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city